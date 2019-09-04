WATERLOO — Most of Thursday’s Seneca County Industrial Development Agency meeting will be devoted to the State Environmental Quality Review of the Seneca Dairy Systems project in Romulus.
The IDA will be guided by representatives of Fisher Associates of Rochester.
IDA Executive Director Bob Aronson said the board will conduct Part II of the full Environmental Assessment Form, which identifies potential project impacts and evaluates the magnitude and importance of those impacts on the environment. The IDA could consider a resolution stating the SEQR will conclude the project won’t have or will have a significant negative impact on the environment.
Earl Martin, who owns Seneca Iron Works in Fayette, is proposing Seneca Dairy Systems. He wants to use 75 acres of land he owns on the former Seneca Army Depot to build a steel fabricating mill and galvanizing plant, plus warehouses and offices. Seneca Dairy Systems makes steel fencing, gates and stalls for the dairy industry.
In a related matter, the board will be asked to consider a request from the Romulus Town Board to expand its contract with Fisher Associates to allow the company to assist the town in its proposed zoning amendment and site plan review for the Seneca Dairy Systems project. Martin would pay those expenses.
The board must complete the SEQR process and a cost-benefits analysis before it can vote on a proposed financial incentive package for Martin’s project. He is seeking sales- and mortgage-tax-recording exemptions and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for the $10 million project.
Also on Thursday’s agenda:
• Jim Vedora, vice president and commercial lending team leader for Community Bank, could be appointed to the IDA’s Revolving Loan Fund committee. He would succeed Larry Ledgerwood, who has resigned.
Vedora also is a member of the city of Geneva’s Revolving Loan Fund panel. If appointed to the IDA’s RLF group, he would join Tom Kime, Jane Shaffer, Peter Same and Kyle Collinsworth.
• Hillside Children’s Center vacated the IDA-owned facilities it leased at the former depot in Varick Aug. 28. Aronson said he will ask to contract with Fisher Associates for an evaluation of the assets at Hillside.
The Rochester-based agency has been leasing 147 acres of land and 16 buildings with 200,000 square feet of space. Hillside officials have said they will continue to pay rent until their lease expires in March 2020.