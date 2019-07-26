ROMULUS — For every $1 of financial incentives provided Seneca Dairy Systems by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, there are $64 worth of financial benefits.
That’s the conclusion of a cost vs. benefits analysis done by the IDA, made public at Wednesday’s public hearing on the IDA incentive package.
SDS is a project of local businessman Earl Martin, owner of Seneca Iron Works in Fayette. He purchased 7,000 acres of the former Seneca Army Depot from the IDA for $990,000 in 2016.
The company produces steel and iron fencing, gates, and stalls for the dairy industry. He is proposing to build a new manufacturing facility on 75 acres of his property in Romulus, including a state-of-the-art galvanizing plant, warehouse and office building. The Fayette operation would remain open and Martin proposes retaining all current employees, plus create new jobs.
He is asking for a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes — or PILOT — agreement, an exemption from paying sales tax on materials, supplies and equipment and an exemption from paying the mortgage recording tax.
The IDA is considering a PILOT that will have a discount value of $1.26 million, sales tax exemption that will save the company $1.31 million and a mortgage recording tax exemption that will save the company $90,000 for a total of $2.67 million over 20 years.
Martin has said he will invest $20.1 million in construction and equipment over the next 20 years in a three-phase project.
The report listed regional economic benefits of the SDS project over its lifetime of $199.3 million in payroll, property tax revenue and sales tax revenue. Benefits to the state are listed as $12.2 million in income tax revenue and sales tax revenue. The total benefits to the region and state would be $211.6 million.
The report says the benefit to cost ratio is 64 to 1, meaning $64 in benefits for every $1 in incentives given the company.
“The results are pretty astonishing,” said IDA Executive Director Bob Aronson. “This $20 million investment will receive an estimated $2.9 million in incentives over 20 years and the economic impact of the project will be approximately $211 million over the same period.”
“The model does not consider sales tax that will be received by the company’s future spending nor does it consider future property taxes that will be received by employees who become homeowners in the area,” he added. “These positive results are driven by the quality of manufacturing jobs in terms of pay and fringe benefits.”
Eighteen attended the hearing, conducted at the Romulus Municipal Building in Willard. But the only comments for the record were from Marie Schmidtgall and Tom Iorizzo of the New England Regional Council of Carpenters. According to Aronson, both favored the incentives and the SDS project and urging that union carpenters be hired for construction.
The IDA Board of Directors will be informed of the hearing at its Aug. 1 meeting, at which time the State Environmental Quality Review Act process can begin.
