WATERLOO –– The Seneca County Board of Elections website was unable to provide election results on the night of Nov. 5.
The website is separate from the county’s main website — under control of the Board of Elections and a company established by Christopher and Tiffany Folk of Waterloo.
Tiffany Folk is the county’s Republican election commissioner. Christopher Folk ran for county judge in 2017 and for district attorney this year, but was not involved with the website on election night.
The results were not posted on the website until Wednesday.
That prompted a complaint by several people — including Tom Fox, chairman of the county Republican Party.
Tuesday, the website’s failing was discussed in a nearly 20-minute executive session by the board’s Human Resources & Government Operations Committee. When the committee came back into open session, they voted unanimously to make the election board website part of the county’s main website and have it operated by the county’s Information Technology Department.
The county website is managed by Fingerlakes1.com in Seneca Falls.
Prior to the committee meetings, the board’s Republican members met in a closed caucus for 45 minutes, delaying the start of the committee meetings by a half hour.
Once the Human Resources & Government Operations Committee session began, vice-chairwoman Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, immediately moved for an executive session that lasted 17 minutes. That was followed by the 4-0 vote on the website motion, with no discussion.
In another matter, the Ways & Means Committee heard an appeal from the village of Waterloo officials to introduce a resolution making the village’s water treatment plant and related infrastructure in the town of Fayette exempt from county property taxes.
Village Trustee Gina Suffredini argued that the village wanted to redirect the approximately $21,000 in county taxes it pays on the water plant, assessed by Fayette for $3.85 million, toward helping to pay for installation of a Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) treatment system that would remove Harmful Algal Blooms and polyfluoroalkyl substances from Seneca Lake, the village’s water source.
Suffredini said the village is in the design stage for a $6.1 million water plant upgrade and wants to add the GAC treatment to the design for an additional $2.5 million. Village officials stressed these two elements pose a threat to public health at certain concentrations.
“If we do it for one, we’d have to do it for all,’’ said committee chairman Michael Reynolds, R-Covert.
The matter was tabled for further discussion.