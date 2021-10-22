SENECA FALLS — A Seneca Falls Central School District bus driver is accused of pushing a 5-year-old student on a bus earlier this month, Seneca Falls police reported Friday.

According to police, David P. Crolick, 60, of Burgess Road, Waterloo, was charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Crolick is accused of pushing the student, causing his head to strike a bus window. The child suffered a minor injury to his ear, but did not require medical attention, police indicated.

Crolick was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment, police said.

