SENECA FALLS — The town board has approved new local laws imposing new regulations for peddlers, solicitors, transient businesses, mobile food vending, rental properties, absentee landlords, and criminal activity.
During an Aug. 1 public hearing on the mobile-food-vending statute, no comments were made.
The Seneca Falls Business Association submitted a written comment in support of the local law in July, suggesting modifications — some of which were adopted in the final version of the law.
The law was approved by a 4-1 vote. Board member Steve Churchill voted no, saying food trucks are not an issue in the town.
No comments were lodged on the local law regarding absentee landlords and rentals. However, board member Frank Sinicropi said the $500 fine for violations was too low. He believes it should be more like $5,000 to encourage compliance. He ended up voting against the adoption, which was approved by a 4-1 vote.
In other action:
• 10 FALL ST. — Tony D’Arpino of Rochester-based Greenleaf Builders presented plans for 10 Fall St., a former medical arts building and town municipal building the town has been trying to sell for several years.
D’Arpino said the company, in combination with Ithaca Neighborhood Housing, wants to buy that parcel and the adjacent 2 Fall St,, the former Seneca Falls Hospital that is privately owned. He said the two properties would be combined and converted to housing, with 10 Fall St. being demolished.
The proposal is one of three offers the town is considering for the property.
• SPEAKERS — Martha Uticone said she was attacked by a dog while walking on West Bayard Street and urged enforcement of the town’s leash law; Allison Stokes urged the town not to support Seneca Meadows Inc.’s plans to expand its landfill; and Michael Calabrese implored the town’s Historic Preservation Commission chairperson be required to provide him an answer to his concerns about a sign in the historic district.