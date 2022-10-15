SENECA FALLS — For a decade or so, the town has been trying to sell the former town municipal building at 10 Fall St.
So far, it hasn’t happened.
The town is trying again, though, and is soliciting proposals for the 1.4-acre parcel. The deadline to submit a proposal and price is 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
The property has an improved, two-story office building with 9,680 square feet of space. It is serviced by municipal water and sewer, and sits on the shore of VanCleef Lake, close to the downtown business district.
The town will subdivide and retain a separate 40-by-30-foot outbuilding for storage.
Town officials are seeking proposals that will “provide the best long-term benefit to the citizens of Seneca Falls.” The Town Board will review each proposal based on:
• Neighborhood impact.
• Job creation and economic impact.
• Sustainability.
• Best possible use.
• Purchase price.
Each proposal must contain a brief narrative that outlines the proposed use of the property, demonstrates the firm’s experience in implementing similar projects and financial ability to complete the project, and provides a prospective timeline for completion.
Any sale is subject to a permissive referendum.
Bidders should submit two copies of their qualifications and proposals to Town Clerk Nicaletta Greer, 130 Ovid St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148. Contact Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara at 315-568-8013 or mferrara@senecafalls.com with questions.
The two-story structure was built as a medical arts building to serve the former town-owned Seneca Falls Hospital next door at 2 Fall St. When the hospital closed in the 1980s, the town used it for town offices and court. The town moved out of the building into rented space following a 2004 fire, leaving the building vacant. It was declared surplus, making it available for sale.