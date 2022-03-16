SENECA FALLS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the town a $1.96 million grant via the bipartisan omnibus spending bill.
The grant comes from the State and Tribal Assistance Grants Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
The money will be used toward the installation of a new, larger sewer line from the Kingdom Road pump station east to West Bayard Street.
“The town would like to thank Congressman Reed and Sens. (Charles) Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand for their efforts on this bipartisan legislation,” Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said.
The Yates County village of Dundee was awarded a $640,000 grant under the same program to replace a 34-year-old water tank.