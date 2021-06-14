SENECA FALLS — The town board unanimously agrees that it’s time to plan for the loss of approximately $3 million a year in payments from Seneca Meadows Inc.
Meeting in a special 2022 budget session June 7, the board agreed to work on a multi-point approach over the next four years of town budgets.
Under Local Law 3 of 2016, SMI’s 400-acre landfill on Route 414 is scheduled to close by Dec. 31, 2025.
“Using a combination of increased taxes, taxpayer relief reserves and reducing expenditures, we will reduce, each of the next four years, landfill revenue from the operating budget by about $330,000 each year,” said Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara.
He also said the board will estimate what increased expenses the town will incur “if the landfill closes.” He said that could include tipping fees, a transfer station, sewage treatment sludge removal and other expenses. The impact of those costs on the budget also will be considered.
Board member Doug Avery said he was pleased with the June 7 discussion and unanimous agreement to eliminate landfill revenue from the budget moving forward.
“We hadn’t heard everyone on the board articulate that before. Everyone recognized the importance of increasing revenue as well as cutting expenses and then using reserves to help minimize the impact,” Avery said. “The difficulty will be in formulating the balance in the approach. This was an important first step, though, and bodes well for our future.”
The closure of the landfill may not be a certain thing, however.
Ignoring the town’s local law mandating closure, SMI has applied for a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to use a 50-acre area in the existing landfill footprint. If granted, that would allow it to remain open an additional 15 years beyond 2025.