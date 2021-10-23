SENECA FALLS — A Seneca Falls Central School District bus driver is accused of pushing a 5-year-old student on a bus earlier this month, Seneca Falls police said Friday.
According to police, David P. Crolick, 60, of Burgess Road in Waterloo, was charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said Crolick is accused of pushing the student, causing his head to strike a bus window. The child suffered a minor injury to his ear, but did not require additional medical attention, police indicated.
Crolick was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility, where he was awaiting arraignment Friday, police said.
Seneca Falls School District Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman posted a message on the district’s website Friday morning.
“On the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2021, the district was made aware of a concern regarding the treatment of a student by a bus driver (bus 72),” he stated. “The district immediately began an investigation in cooperation with our school resource officer and the Seneca Falls Police Department. As a result of the initial investigation, the driver was immediately placed on leave and is no longer employed by the district.”
Clingerman said the district believes this was an isolated incident, but if parents have concerns, they should contact his office at (315) 568-5500.