SENECA FALLS — The town is holding a First Friday event today, with visitors encouraged to support and patronize local businesses from 5-8 p.m.
Visitors can grab food at one of the participating restaurants, shop some of the many stores that are open late, and engage in the local history at some of the museums and attractions.
In honor of Thanksgiving, November’s First Friday theme is gratitude.
Lub Dub Acoustic Duo will be performing at the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry. Then, participants can stretch out and do some beginners level yoga with Vanessa, Seneca Falls’ newest yoga instructor and owner of HarNess Yoga, from 6:30-7 p.m. Bring a mat if you have one, although there will be a few extras if you do not.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame is participating this month. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit the National Women’s Hall of Fame for free admission and all-day collage-making workshops. Once your collage is completed, they’ll laminate it for you to take home or you can leave it with them to live in the National Women’s Hall of Fame galleries through the end of Nov. All materials will be supplied.
The Trinity Episcopal Church at 27 Fall St. will be open for tours from 5-7 p.m., and the Artist’s Lounge will offering a soap sale.
Wholly Education at 4 State St. is encouraging visitors to share what they’re grateful for as they drop in. As a gift, anyone who stops in will receive a gratitude journal which includes reasons for keeping one. Also, any new students who sign up for piano lessons on First Friday will receive a 20% discount for the month of November.
As for happy hour, Fall Street Brewing Co. and WT Brews are offering drink specials, as is the Red Brick Pub.
For more information on First Friday participating business, www.sfheritagetourism.com/firstfridays.