SENECA FALLS — The Northeast College of Health Sciences hosted its spring 2023 commencement ceremonies the week of July 25.
Seventy-one graduates received degrees, students and staff took the Commitment to Excellence Pledge, and first-trimester students were recognized as they begin their chiropractic education.
College President Dr. Michael Mestan conferred doctor of chiropractic, master in science in applied clinical nutrition, human anatomy and physiology, and master of science degrees in diagnostic imaging.
Associate professor Dr. Hunter Mollin was grand marshal. Randall Genzler presented a greeting on behalf of the Board of Trustees. Associate professor Dr. William Sherwood delivered the faculty address and presented awards for clinical practices, academics and leadership.
Holding three Northeast graduate degrees, Dr. Ryan Baker remembered the lessons learned and provided a message of valuing their education at Northeast in forging a career path. Now a successful chiropractor for more than 10 years, Baker said he utilizes the foundation he built while studying at the Seneca Falls college as a key part of his success at Oswego Family Chiropractic and as an instructor in anatomy, physiology and nutrition at the SUNY Oswego.
Seventh-trimester chiropractic students received their white clinical coats.