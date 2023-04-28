SENECA FALLS — Northeast College of Health Sciences will lower the cost of on-campus housing this fall.
Formerly known as New York Chiropractic College, the 286-acre campus on Route 89 has four residence halls with 204 single rooms, plus a dining facility.
College officials said the cost of a single-style, on-campus housing unit will be reduced from $2,590 to $1,590 per 15-week trimester. When combined with the college’s meal plan, that comes to $623 per month for room and board.
Officials noted similar on-campus costs in the immediate region can be $1,000 a month or more.
“Becoming a doctor of chiropractic requires dedication and focus,” college President Dr. Michael Mestan said in a news release. “At Northeast, we are committed to the success of our students and are happy to provide another avenue to support their graduate experience. Our new pricing for on-campus living will allow students to focus on their studies and immerse themselves in the college’s many academic and educational opportunities as they live and learn of our healthcare-dedicated campus.”
Northeast officials said their residence halls give students access to move-in-ready, furnished suites with high-speed internet access, on-site laundry facilities, parking, and around-the-clock security. Campus living removes the cost of commuting and puts students within walking distance of their learning spaces, including the college’s state-of-the-art labs, the library, and the 32,000-square-foot Standards Process Health and Fitness Center.
A new dining services program is set to begin May 1. The college has contracted with Hallmark Management Services of Hamburg to offer a student plan that will cost $900 per trimester. Hallmark will offer two campus dining locations, the ABC (Administration Building Café) and 43 North — the latter is named after its latitudinal coordinate — that will be available this spring.
A 2006 graduate, Dr. Joshua Kollman, is now team chiropractor for the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League.
“You are there. Take advantage of it and immerse yourself,” Kollman said in recent remarks to current Northeast students. “Really apply yourself in all aspects and take advantage of every aspect and opportunity that the college offers.”
College officials say studies show that students who live on campus graduate at a higher rate, earn a higher grade-point average, get more involved with the campus community, engage more with advisors and faculty, and interact with other students more often.