SENECA FALLS — When the former New York Chiropractic College moved from Long Island to Seneca Falls in 1989, Carl Jagos made the trip upstate with it.
Jagos has managed the anatomy center since 1991 after setting it up for two years.
The college, now known as Northeast College of Health Sciences, has unveiled a new digital, mobile anatomy lab called the Computerized Anatomy Resource Lab — or CARL, reflecting its purpose and in honor of Jagos. It will be called “The CARL,” college officials said Tuesday.
The college conducted a grand-opening demonstration of the new equipment Jan. 19, allowing visitors to get a hands-on demonstration of the Anatomage virtual dissection tables, explore the lab space, see the three-dimensional anatomy visualization, and learn the official name of The CARL.
The stationary tables highlight 3D visuals of real human cadavers which can be mirrored on jumbo display screens on the lab wall, further enhancing the learning experience. The portable unit can be wheeled into classrooms across campus to support lectures and course work.
The new human anatomy system was first introduced to students in the summer of 2022 and has proven to be a popular learning tool, according to Dr. Michael Mestan, college president.
“We are pleased to be adding even more incredible hands-on experiences to the student toolbox,” Mestan said. “This lab will be an outstanding resource for students as they engage in the all-important anatomical studies as part of their health sciences education.”
The CARL will be available to students, in addition to the college’s traditional method of learning about the body through the use of human cadavers.
“Today, we see the best traditions are merging with the latest technologies as we progress into the integrated and collaborative future of healthcare,” Mestan said.
Jagos is known as a mentor and friend to many, Mestan said. Provost Dr. Anne Killen calls him “a very dear and valuable part of the community.” Dr. Ilija Arar, chairman of the Principles of Health Care Practice Department, calls him “our old faithful.”
During his time managing the anatomy lab, Jagos has interacted with and impacted every chiropractic student graduating from Northeast, and Mestan said “the naming of the new digital anatomy lab as The CARL stands as tribute to his impact on the college and its students.”