SENECA FALLS — After debate that turned heated at times, the Town Board voted 3-2 at its February meeting to table a decision on what engineering firm to hire for 2021.
The board opened three proposals Dec. 30. They were submitted by Barton & Loguidice, the town’s current firm; MRB Group; and Hunt Engineers.
Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara, noting the board has had a month to analyze the proposals and ask questions, moved a motion to hire MRB Group. Ferrara said MRB, which now provides grant-writing services to the town, offered a lower per-hour rate than Barton & Loguidice and included free grant-writing services.
“I’m not sure I’m ready to move ahead,” board member Doug Avery said. “The prices are different, but the B&L proposal is more specific on charges than MRB.”
Avery said he’d like to meet with MRB officials to clarify their price structure and services before making a decision.
Board member Steve Churchill agreed.
“B&L has done a good job,” Churchill said. “This is a lot of money. I like the fact that B&L has people experienced with landfill expertise. I don’t see that with MRB. They are less detailed in their billing rates.
“Nothing compels me to want to change. I say stay with B&L,” Churchill added.
Ferrara reminded board members they have had since Dec. 30 to ask questions and vet proposals for a February vote.
“No one said they wanted to interview the firms in January. Now you want to put it off until March,” Ferrara said. “B&L is a very capable firm. The engineer assigned to us, Pete Baker, is a dedicated and very capable professional. I’m sure all three are capable, but MRB will cost us less. It’s $165 per hour compared to $190 per hour, plus free grant-writing, a $20,000 savings.”
Avery and Churchill continued to press for a meeting with MRB before making a decision. Ferrara pushed back in a heated exchange with Churchill, saying he’d give Churchill’s opinion more consideration if he “pulled his weight” as a trustee between the board’s monthly meetings. Churchill disputed those comments.
Following more debate, Churchill moved to table the motion to hire MRB. It passed by a 3-2 vote. Dave DeLelys joined Churchill and Avery as yes votes. Ferrara and Dawn Dyson were opposed.
Ferrara said he would attempt to arrange a meeting with MRB officials via Zoom for 6 p.m. Monday in the municipal building. Town Attorney Patrick Morrell said the matter would qualify for executive session.
In other action:
• Trustees stipulated the budgeted $7,000 contribution be paid to the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum for use in celebrating the 75th anniversary celebration of the film by the same name.
• By a 3-2 vote, the board replaced the Roemer law firm of Albany with Bond, Schoeneck & King as the town’s counsel for employee labor and contract negotiating services. Churchill and DeLelys were opposed.