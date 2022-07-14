SENECA FALLS — For the first time, Convention Days weekend will add a youth day event for ages 12-15. Participants will be immersed in the past, present and future of gender equality activism through discussion about the Equal Rights Amendment, a presentation and vote on a 2020 Youth Declaration of Sentiments, and conversations about the future of social justice.
Admission is free and chaperones welcome.
The event will begin with registration at 8 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church on Cayuga Street. Participants will be offered bagels and lunch coupons for Downtown Deli on Fall Street.
The day’s program will end at 3 p.m.
The program is sponsored by several area organizations and businesses.
They are: the Greater Rochester Area Branch of the American Association of University Women, WomenMarch Seneca Falls, Women’s Institute for Leadership and Learning, First Amendment, First Vote, the Seneca Falls Presbyterian Church and the Girl Scouts of Western NY.