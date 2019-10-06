SENECA FALLS — The full slate of Democratic Party candidates n the Nov. 5 election will discuss issues with voters at two events this month.
Voters can speak with the candidates in an informal setting about their platforms and ask questions on issues they feel are important.
The first session will be 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Gould Hotel, 108 Fall St.
The second meeting will be 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24 at the home of Sean Painter, 40 Cayuga St.
Candidates who will be present and the offices they are seeking are:
Doug Avery, town supervisor; Steve Churchill and Jean Gilroy, Town Board seats; Rachel Weil and Susan Sauvageau, county supervisor seats; Nicaletta Greer, town clerk, and Jim Peterson, highway superintendent.
Also expected to be present is Mark Sinkiewicz of Ovid, the Democratic candidate for district attorney.
Refreshments will be served at both events.