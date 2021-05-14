SENECA FALLS — Town of Seneca Falls Democrats will meet in caucus at 6:30 p.m. May 19 in People’s Park.
Party members will select candidates for town justice and two seats on the Town Board.
The justice position is now held by Chuck Lafler, a Republican who is seeking reelection.
The two Town Board seats are occupied by Democrats Doug Avery and David DeLelys, both of whom plan to seek the caucus nomination for another four-year term.
The Republican candidates for the Town Board seats are Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskowski.
Social distancing and facial coverings will be mandated for the caucus.
The general election is Nov. 2.
There are 1,999 enrolled Democrats in Seneca Falls.