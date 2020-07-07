SENECA FALLS — The town’s enrolled Democrats will meet in caucus at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the bandstand in People’s Park on Water Street.
Party leaders will accept nominations for a candidate to run for the unexpired term of former Town Justice Sean Laquidari, a Democrat who resigned in March.
The candidate selected will run in November. The only announced potential candidate who plans to seek the party nomination is Steven Kelly of 3040 Garden Street Extension, a retired New York State Trooper. He is not registered in any political party.
If more than one person is nominated, party members at the caucus will vote by secret ballot to select their choice.
Town Republicans must file a certificate of nomination for their candidate by July 23. Former Town Board member T.J. Casamassima has expressed interest in seeking the nomination.