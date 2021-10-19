SENECA FALLS — Town Democrats will host a community party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in People's Park on Water Street.
The public is welcome, regardless of party enrollment.
There will be music by the Ende Brothers and free cider, donuts, and hamburgers, along with the chance to meet candidates running in the Nov. 2 town elections.
Seneca Falls Democratic Party chairwoman Rachel Weil said she hopes the event will be educational and fun.
"We want to talk about the issues and have candidates answer questions," Weil said, "but we also just want to celebrate community, encourage people to get to know one another better and come together around food and music."