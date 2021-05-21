SENECA FALLS — Incumbent Town Board members Doug Avery and David DeLelys were nominated to be on the Nov. 3 ballot after voting at Wednesday’s Democratic Party caucus held at People’s Park.
The only other person nominated at the caucus was Daniel Babbitt. Town Democratic Party chairwoman Susan Sauvageau said Avery received 43 votes, DeLelys 40 and Babbitt four.
Avery and DeLelys support Local Law 3-2016, which requires Seneca Meadows Inc. to close by the end of 2025, as well as prohibiting any new solid-waste facilities from being built in the town.
The caucus did not nominate anyone for the town justice position now held by Republican Chuck Lafler.
Sauvageau, who is running for county treasurer, and Democratic at-large county supervisor candidates Tom Scoles and Sean Painter also addressed the caucus.
Sauvageau said 44 Democrats attended.