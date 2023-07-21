SENECA FALLS — Frank Schmitter will appear on the Republican and Democratic party lines in his bid to become town supervisor in the November election.
Schmitter, a registered Republican, won a GOP primary over incumbent supervisor Mike Ferrara June 27. A retired state trooper, he works as an investigator for the district attorney’s office.
On July 18, Schmitter was nominated by Steve Churchill, a current Town Board member, at the Democratic Party caucus. Tim Hopkins seconded the nomination.
Schmitter was selected without opposition.
Ferrara will appear on the Conservative Party line in November.
The Democrats also nominated Churchill to seek another term on the Town Board. His running mate for the second available Town Board seat is newcomer Jackson Puylara, a 23-year-old employee of Waterloo Container. Both nominations were unopposed.
Churchill and Puylara will run against Republicans Dawn Dyson, an incumbent, and newcomer Wendy Crane.
The caucus also nominated Melissa Brand-Brown for town clerk. The GOP candidate is Antoinette Noz.
After nearly 40 years as town clerk, both as a Republican and, more recently, a Democrat, incumbent Nicki Greer is not seeking reelection.
For town justice, the caucus chose Diane Draheim to run against Republican T.J. Casamassima for the seat vacated by the retired Chuck Lafler, a Republican. Casamassima was appointed to fill the vacancy.
Brad Jones nominated Casamassima, but it was not seconded.
A motion was made to not endorse a candidate for highway superintendent. The motion passed by a 66-33 vote.
The Republican candidate, the winner of the June 27 primary, will be Jeremy Wendt. He was appointed to the position when Jim Peterson retired last year.