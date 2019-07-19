SENECA FALLS — More than 100 Democrats met in caucus July 16 to help select a full slate of candidates for the fall town elections.
Leading the slate will be current Town Board member Doug Avery, the unanimous choice of the caucus to run for supervisor. He is a retired music and drama teacher at Mynderse Academy.
There was a contested race for two Town Board seats. Democrats nominated four candidates and, in private voting, chose former county supervisor Steve Churchill and Jean Lashbrook Gilroy as the party’s candidates. They received more votes than nominees Daniel Babbitt and Michele Devine.
Incumbent Town Board members Lou Ferrara and Vic Porretta did not seek re-election.
The caucus nominated incumbent Superintendent of Highways Jim Peterson for a second term and incumbent Republican Nicaletta Greer for town clerk. Greer was the winner of last month’s GOP primary for the position.
