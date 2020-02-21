SENECA FALLS — Ideas on how to spend $10 million to revitalize the downtown area are still welcome.
The Local Planning Committee for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is encouraging public input at a public meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Center.
The committee will review highlights from the public survey and continue to discuss projects submitted in response to the Request for Information on potential projects.
At last count, 21 separate projects had been proposed for the state grant money, awarded to the town in 2019. They range from renovating the former Town Municipal Building at 10 Fall St. into a performing arts center to making 50 apartment units from the vacant Huntington Building at 201 Fall St. to upgrades to the north and south sides of the canal and improvements to the King Block from 90 to 100 Fall St.
A final list of projects will be submitted to the state for approval and funding. The town can submit requests for up to $15 million, although only $10 million will be awarded.
Residents, business owners, employers or potential investors are encouraged by the committee to participate. The meeting is open to the public and there will be an opportunity for public comments at the end of the meeting.
Seneca Falls’ application for the DRI funds was chosen last fall from the Finger Lakes Region, winning out over applications from the villages of Waterloo and Newark and the city of Canandaigua.
For more information, contact Supervisor Mike Ferrara at (315) 856-0784 or mjf1457@gmail.com or David Mansfield of the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council at (315) 734-4881.