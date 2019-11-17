SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Development Corp. has launched its new Downtown Revitalization Initiative website.
The website is designed to inform and update the community about DRI progress, provide answers to frequently asked questions, and offer DRI grant details. Those interested can sign up to receive updates by email.
The website is http://senecafallsdri.com.
“The DRI process is going to move quickly in the coming months,” SFDC Board of Directors chairwoman Joell Murney-Karsten said. “We want the community to be as informed as possible through each phase as things continue.”
In December, there will be community workshops and meetings to gather input and ideas for prospective projects. Residents and business owners are welcome to attend, and upcoming workshop dates will be posted on the website and published locally.
“The DRI award will have a significant and long-standing impacts on the town and the more educated people are regarding the DRI and its parameters, the more inclusive it will become,” said Greg Zellers, SFDC’s executive director. “Sometimes coffee-shop chats and social media can lead to misinformation, so we invite people to take advantage of this resource. When in doubt, reach out.”
Send questions to greg@senecafallsdevcorp.org.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Seneca Falls Nov. 6 to announce that the community had been selected as this year’s Finger Lakes Region winner of a $10 million DRI grant.