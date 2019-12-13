SENECA FALLS — The first community session to gather input on the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant in this Seneca County town is scheduled for Monday.
All are invited to the 7 p.m. session at the Community Center.
Information will be provided on the state-sponsored DRI, followed by a hands-on, interactive public workshop to identify potential transformative redevelopment strategies that will provide long-term community and economic benefits to downtown. Members of the DRI Local Planning Committee want to know what people love about downtown, what draws them there, and what amenities would attract them more often.
“This is an opportunity for residents and businesses in the community to provide feedback and help plan the future of downtown Seneca Falls,” Supervisor Greg Lazzaro said.
The workshop is the first in a series of three DRI public participation meetings that will be conducted over the next four months. Future public meetings will focus on a review of potential projects to be considered by the DRI Local Planning Committee.
Seneca Falls, through its Seneca Falls Development Corp., was awarded this year’s Finger Lakes Region DRI grant Nov. 6. It was selected over applications from Canandaigua, Newark and Waterloo.