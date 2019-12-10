SENECA FALLS — Have an idea on how to revitalize this Seneca County downtown?
If so, the Seneca Falls Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee wants to hear from you.
Request-for-information project forms were made available Monday. They are available at www.senecafallsdri.com, or in hard-copy form at the town municipal building on Ovid Street.
The short form asks participants to provide basic information about potential projects to revitalize downtown, including project scope, description, budget, and financing. The Local Planning Committee encourages all project ideas that could promote the revitalization of downtown.
At 1 p.m. Thursday there will be an informational meeting regarding the RFI project forms at the Community Center.
Completed RFI project forms are due by 4 p.m. Jan. 17. Email them to eflynn@labellapc.com or drop them off at the town municipal building. No applications will be considered after that deadline.
The DRI Local Planning Committee will consider public improvement projects, private development projects, and proposals for branding and marketing. Projects must be located within the designated DRI boundary, a map of which is on the Seneca Falls DRI website.
Questions regarding the RFI submission should be directed to Edward Flynn, the DRI consultant from LaBella Associates, at eflynn@labellapc.com or (585) 295-6285. In addition, Flynn will be available after the Thursday meeting to talk with potential applicants.
The town was selected as the 2019 Finger Lakes Region winner of a $10 million DRI grant.