SENECA FALLS — The second community workshop meeting to obtain public input on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will be 6 p.m. Monday at the Community Center, 35 Water St.
The town has received a $10 million DRI grant from the state and must submit a plan on how to spend that money to revitalize its downtown.
Those attending will be given updated information on the DRI, followed by an open house to review potential DRI projects. Twenty-one such projects have been identified so far.
People can give feedback on the 21 projects and recommend new ones to be added to the list for consideration.