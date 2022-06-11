SENECA FALLS — In September 2021, the Town Board voted not to opt out of the state’s new cannabis law that decriminalized the use and sale of certain amounts of marijuana.
That paved the way for retail cannabis outlets to be located in the town, with a permit, with sales subject to local sales tax.
On June 7, the Town Board voted to form a required Cannabis Licensing and Advisory Board to draft rules and regulations on when, where and with what other regulations cannabis can be sold and used in the town.
Board members will be Police Chief Stu Peenstra, Supervisor Mike Ferrara, Town Board member Kaitlyn Laskoski, Tammy Orlopp, Melissa Brown, Frank Ruzicka, Dan Emmo and Melissa Berringer from the Cayuga Nation. The Nation now operates a cannabis sales operation in the town.
The board met Thursday for the first time.
In other activity from the June 7 Town Board meeting:
• Town Attorney Patrick Morrell reported that the sale of a town-owned condominium at 115 Fall St. finally has been completed with a May 23 deed transfer to the new owner. Morrell said the town should soon complete the sale of 60 State St., the former village hall, to Casey Galloway for conversion to an Italian restaurant.
Efforts to find a buyer for the former Town Hall at 10 Fall St. are continuing.
• Under new business, the board noted the retirement of police clerk-dispatcher Linda Wolcott after 35 years of service, effective July 9. She was praised for her dedication and service. The board also voted 5-0 to approve a new health insurance program for the town’s 32 retirees, a move that is said to maintain current coverage and save the town some $45,000 annually.
• The presence of a sign at a Fall Street home that uses the F-word has prompted a proposed local law to regulate signage in the town. The local law cannot stop the use of offensive language and free speech, according to Ferrara, but could limit the size and location of such signs.
A public hearing will be conducted at the July meeting.
• Among those addressing the board were Christopher Puylara, owner of the former Mynderse Library at 31 Fall St. He said the basement of the building has been plagued by a backup of sewage into the toilet, causing considerable damage and cost to him.
Ferrara sympathized but said the cost to make repairs to a 100-year-old system would be high. He said the town will work on a solution.
Daniel Babbitt said the town should revisit a decision made by the Seneca Falls school district in the 1940s that placed areas of the town immediately west of the village boundary on Routes 5&20, Mound Road and West River Road into the Waterloo school district.
Babbitt said that area, once farm land, has become a major commercial area with considerable assessed value that produces tax revenue for the Waterloo district. He said putting that area into the Seneca Falls district should be explored.
Ferrara said that is an idea that Babbitt should propose to the school board.
• The board also voted to appoint members of the town solid waste management advisory committee. The members are board member Frank Sinicropi, Barbara Reese, Virginia Konz, Jean Gilroy and Dan Babbitt. The committee will meet at 4 p.m. June 14 at the Community Center, with a goal of increasing participation in an organic composting program.