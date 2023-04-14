SENECA FALLS — The town will mark Earth Day by partnering with two other entities to offer “SwapCycle” April 22-23.
The town is joining with Seneca Housing Inc. and Seneca Meadows Inc. to allow residents to “upcycle” stable and well-conditioned home goods by offering them to neighbors for free. To participate, people should register by going to www.senecahousinginc.org.swapcycle.
All goods will be placed on a front lawn or curb area. Any unclaimed items will be picked up by the town on Bulk Waste Day, which is April 24, and taken to Seneca Meadows landfill. All goods are to be removed from the curbs or lawns by the end of day April 23.
The SwapCycle event will allow town residents to give away usable but unwanted items to others instead of disposing of them in the landfill. Town officials say participation in the program not only aids in waste reduction, but is a great cost saver during a time when so many residents are struggling to meet basic needs.
After registering, residents should place their free giveaway items curbside no earlier than 5 p.m. April 21. The items can then be picked up by anyone needing them on Saturday and Sunday.
Unacceptable items are broken appliances; heavily soiled or broken furniture; radioactive waste; industrial or special waste; free liquid; waste material with less than 20% solids; intact steel or plastic drums or liners; gas cylinders; tires; refrigeration or air-conditioning units; batteries; thermostats; fluorescent bulbs; ballasts; computer and electrical components; yard waste; hazardous materials; mattresses; and suspicious or unrecognizable materials.
Organizers are stressing that this is not a household cleanup event. All items offered must be in good working order and in usable condition.