SENECA FALLS — The town has been awarded a long-term, interest-free loan from the state Environmental Facilities Corp. for sanitary sewer rehabilitation and storm sewer improvements.
The $2.16 million loan was announced by the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Hochul said more than $83 million in grants and loans were approved by the EFC Board of Directors for drinking water and wastewater projects across the state.
The loan to Seneca Falls will help pay for improvements to the Kingdom Road pump station, construction of a new sewer line from the pump station down West Bayard Street, and other upgrades.