SENECA FALLS — This community is one of several statewide to receive a share of more than $70 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Seneca Falls will receive $5.13 million in short-term interest-free financing and $1.71 million in a Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant. The money will be used to help the town pay for the planning, design, and construction of a new excess-flow tank at the town wastewater treatment plant on Seneca Street.
The state Environmental Facilities Corp. board approved the low-cost financing and previously announced grants, authorizing Seneca Falls access to the capital needed to begin construction of projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment.
“New York state is committed to providing communities with the resources needed to take action on critical water infrastructure projects that prevent exposure and health risks,” Hochul said in a news release announcing the financing.
In her proposed 2023-24 state budget, Hochul includes an additional $500 million in clean-water funding, bringing the state’s total infrastructure investment to $5 billion. In addition, the voter-approved $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 is an additional level of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality.
The EFC has started the process of making the bond act funding for water infrastructure available through its grants program.