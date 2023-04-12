Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING... High pressure will continue to support dry and mild conditions across the region. West to southwest winds will average 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Drying fuels and low relative humidity values of 25 to 40 percent will maintain elevated fire weather concerns. A reminder that the annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th.