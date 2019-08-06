SENECA FALLS — The town’s Heritage Preservation Commission voted unanimously to appeal state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle’s recent ruling regarding the potential sale and demolition of the Peter Koch building at 201 Fall St.
The appeal will be heard by state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, in Rochester. Attorney Wendy Marsh, who was hired by the Town Board as an alternative to Town Attorney David Foster, filed the appeal.
The Commission met in special session Friday afternoon to discuss Doyle’s decision, which was issued July 26. It stated the town failed to properly designate landmarks and historic districts in the town, thus has no jurisdiction over the former Huntington Building that Koch wants to sell to Circle K, a gas station and convenience store chain based in Ohio. The sale would require the 1870s-era structure be demolished, along with a Circle K gas station and convenience store immediately east of the Koch building, to create a single parcel for construction of a new convenience store and gas station.
The Commission also approved the filing of a notice of designation of the property in the historic district. It will hold a public hearing on the proposed designation of the town Historic District at 6 p.m. Sept. 24, noting that the filing of the designation should preclude zoning, demolition or building permits to be issued except through the certificate of appropriateness process outlined in Chapter 173 of the town code.
In his ruling, Doyle said the new town code was adopted Oct. 1, 2013, nearly two years after the village of Seneca Falls dissolved. Doyle said on that same date of Oct. 1, 2013, the Town Board and Commission filed the maps designating landmarks and historic districts. Doyle ruled that though the code did not become effective until five months later, and “that cannot serve to validate actions taken pursuant to the code at a time when the code was not effective and those actions were not authorized.”
In an email to the Times, Koch said he was disappointed with the Commission’s decision, noting the town has spent more than $70,000 in legal fees “trying to stop us from selling the Huntington Building. We have had to spend over $50,000 of Gretchen’s retirement and mine. We sued the HPC. They lost the suit. This Tuesday night (tonight), the HPC will ask the Town Board to spend more money at hundreds of dollars an hour to appeal the suit that they lost. We believe this is a waste of taxpayers’ money, including ours,’’ he wrote..”
Koch claims the HPC has lost sight of the history and fabric of the community.
“Instead, they worry about paint colors and roof shingles and policing the property owners instead of promoting our heritage,” he wrote. “It’s not the specific commission members’ fault. It’s that we, ourselves included, haven’t paid attention.”
