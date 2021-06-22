SENECA FALLS — Eleanor “Ellie” McIntyre passed away Oct. 29, 2019, at the age of 97. She had volunteered at the Seneca Falls Historical Society for more than 30 years, was knowledgeable about local Seneca Falls history, and enjoyed giving tours at the museum. She especially enjoyed working with the young people who participated in the museum’s activities.
In memory of McIntyre, her family, along with the Seneca Falls Historical Society, has established the Ellie McIntyre Summer Intern Memorial, which will be utilized for a summer student internship. The yearly program will run for six weeks, and the selected Mynderse Academy student will have the opportunity to experience and appreciate their local history up close and personal as they head into their senior year. Duties will range from learning to care for and protect historical artifacts and archives, to assisting with tours and working closely with the society staff.
Through this donation, the program will become a permanent position every summer. Those wishing to contribute to the memorial fund may do so through the Seneca Falls Historical Society.