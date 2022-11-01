SENECA FALLS — The Pomeroy Fund for New York History has awarded the Seneca Falls Historical Society a $5,000 grant to hire a museum educator.
The Syracuse-based foundation has included the Seneca Falls Historical Society in a group of 20 history-related organizations across the state to receive the grant during its fifth grant round.
Officials at the Seneca Falls Historical Society at 55 Cayuga St. said they will use the grant to help hire a museum educator to help coordinate school and public programs, including a summer camp program that partners with the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry to sponsor an Explore, Experiment, Engage for Kids, a monthly education resource bag designed for children in grades 3 to 5.
The Pomeroy Fund is a partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Museum Association of New York. It has awarded nearly $300,000 to 96 history-related organizations across the state since the spring of 2020.
As the nation’s leading funder of historic roadside markers, the Pomeroy Foundation has awarded nearly 2,000 grants for markers and bronze plaques in 46 states and Washington, D.C.