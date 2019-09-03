SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls could become a Purple Heart town tonight.
The Town Board may vote to accept that designation after the community, led by Generations Bank CEO Menzo Case, dedicated a Purple Heart trail Aug. 20 in front of the bank’s 20 E. Bayard St. headquarters.
The trail honors military veterans who have received a Purple Heart for being wounded or killed in combat. The nation’s oldest military award dates to George Washington, our country’s first president.
The landscaped trail has the names of nearly 30 Purple Heart recipients engraved on pavers dotting the trail.
While no action related to the Huntington Building appears on tonight’s meeting agenda, the town Heritage Preservation Commission and building owner Peter Koch have been at odds over the possibility of Koch demolishing the building as a condition of selling it to a gas station and convenience store chain. However, Koch recently announced he has signed a purchase agreement with Home Leasing, a Rochester housing developer, that would preserve the 1870s-era landmark at 201 Fall St. and convert it into apartments.
One item the board must decide is whether to continue paying for attorney Wendy Marsh to assist the Commission in withdrawing a notice of appeal it filed in connection with Koch-initiated litigation and to assist the commission in properly establishing the town’s historic district.
Also on tonight’s agenda are public hearings related to two pieces of proposed legislation: Local Law 2 of 2019 amending the town code regarding parking, standing and stopping, and Local Law 3 of 2019 amending the town’s sign ordinance.
A motion to impose a moratorium on short-term vacation rental permits is on the agenda too.