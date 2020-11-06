SENECA FALLS — Less than 100 votes separate the two candidates who ran for town justice in the Nov. 3 general election. That means the final outcome will be determined by the count of a record 813 mail-in/absentee ballots.
As of now, Republican Thomas Ellis has 1,727 votes, 70 more than Democrat Steve Kelley.
The Seneca County Board of Elections will begin the absentee ballot count at 10 a.m. Monday, and the town of Seneca Falls ballots are first on its list. The count could continue into Tuesday.
Of the absentee ballots, 412 were submitted by enrolled Democrats, 215 came from enrolled Republicans, and 128 came were submitted by voters not affiliated with a party.
The town has 5,878 registered voters.
Ellis and Kelley are competing to fill the seat that’s been vacant since Democrat Sean Laquidari resigned in March.