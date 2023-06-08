SENECA FALLS — In a 22-page ruling issued Thursday, state Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle has invalidated the town's Local Law 3-2016.
The legislation required Seneca Meadows Inc. to close its landfill on Route 414 by Dec. 31, 2025. SMI challenged the law, arguing that its adoption failed to comply with the State Environmental Quality Review process.
In his ruling, Doyle said his review of the Nov. 30, 2016, Town Board meeting and other documentation caused him to conclude that SMI's attorneys from the Nixon, Peabody law firm in Rochester "has established that the Town Board, in adopting the Environmental Assessment Form (EAF) and the negative declaration of significant environmental impact failed to follow SEQRA's regulations requiring a 'hard look' at potential environmental consequences of the local law and failed to engage in any reasoned elaboration in issuing the negative declaration."
Doyle granted SMI's motion for partial summary judgment on the first cause of action, "and it is further adjudged and declared that Local Law 3 of 2016 in the town of Seneca Falls is invalid."