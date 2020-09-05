SENECA FALLS — The Town Board voted unanimously Sept. 1 to issue bonds to finance the purchase and installation of a $5.4 million tank to store excess flow at the wastewater treatment plant on Seneca Street.
The tank, which would hold 3 million gallons, would allow wastewater to be stored during times of heavy rainfall. Heavy rains can increase the flow of storm water to the treatment plant and stress its ability to treat it properly before it’s discharged into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
Peter Baker, an engineer with Barton & Loguidice, said the project involves replacing an existing, above-ground steel tank that was installed in the late 1980s. Baker said the tank leaks when it’s full, and monitors that allow operators to determine water levels in the tank do not work.
“Because the tank leaks when it’s filled, town operators must notify the DEC regarding the release of untreated wastewater,” Baker said. “This has resulted in the DEC issuing several notices of violation and requiring replacement of this tank.”
Baker recommended the new tank be erected in the upper parking area that houses the town’s satellite salt storage area and a highway department storage barn. This would allow the existing tank to continue operating while the new tank is installed, Baker explained.
Sewer rates are not expected to increase as a result of the bonding. Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the town hopes to secure grant money to help offset the cost.
In other action Tuesday:
• BUDGET — Ferrara instructed department heads to submit budget requests that show a 10% reduction from 2020.
• REQUEST — Jim Wade, a legally blind town resident, said he’d like to have some obstacles on downtown sidewalks modified to make it easier for people with vision issues to navigate. He mentioned benches in particular. He also asked that something be done about speeding and noise in the Ovid and Bayard street area.