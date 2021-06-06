SENECA FALLS — The new owners of the landmark Seneca Falls Machine Co. building on Fall Street plan to locate their Upstate Party Rental business offices there and market the old factory area as a small-business incubator.
Mike and Karen Wood bought the two-story brick industrial building recently from fellow Auburn resident Steve Tardibone, who purchased it last September. The factory area in the original building contains 100,000 square feet of space, while the newer office addition has 14,000 square feet.
The Woods have owned and operated Upstate Party Rental in Auburn since 2001.
“We plan to locate our business and display office and headquarters in the newer office addition, plus rent out other office space, which ranges from 12-by-12-foot offices to 40-by-40-foot offices,” Mike Wood said. “As for the rest of the building, we’d like to offer space for people who are at the point where their small business is too big to continue in their home or garages. We’re doing some painting and roof work on the office addition, which was built in the 1960s, and hope to have it ready to rent by the end of summer.”
All of the old equipment in the manufacturing section, by far the largest part of the building, was auctioned and removed. The Woods say it is in good condition and offers plenty of room for a small manufacturer or manufacturers to lease space. They will not change the iconic brick exterior and windows, and they say they may upgrade the small pond and fountain in the front.
Their party business rents tents, tables, chairs, bounce houses and related items for outdoor parties.
“We want to help the community as much as we can, helping small businesses get started and thrive,” Mike Wood said.
They said parts of the old factory also could be used for storage and warehousing, as well as manufacturing.
“We want to fill a void for small businesses,” Mike said.
He said because the property is zoned industrial, he doesn’t think any special approvals will be needed from the town’s Planning Board or Zoning Board of Appeals.
The original building was constructed in 1864; in its heyday, it employed more than 200 people. In 1867, the Fitchburg Machine Co. of Massachusetts and S.C. Wright Co. merged; they bought the Lewis Brothers Seneca Falls Machine Co. in 1879, moving their manufacturing operations to the Seneca Falls site and renaming it Seneca Falls Machine Co. in 1882. The company made scroll saws, table saws and lathes that produced machines for the automobile industry, and made artillery shells for the American military during World War II.
More recently, the plant did specialty machining work.
Goulds Pumps moved some of it operations there for a period of time and invested in renovations to the office wing. However, the plant has been quiet for several years. Local real-estate agent David Young began showing and marketing the property for Connecticut-based owner Attila Libertini in 2006 before announcing the sale to Tardibone last September for $185,000.