SENECA FALLS — Town police arrested a mailman Saturday for allegedly driving drunk on the job after he fell out of his moving vehicle.
John A. Eagan Jr., 56, of Auburn, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated. Police said Eagan has a prior DWI conviction from 2019.
The incident happened about 5:45 p.m. on Bradley Avenue, when Eagan was delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service. He fell out of the small vehicle while it was moving, and the vehicle went across the street before stopping in a hedgerow.
Eagan sustained several cuts. He was checked over at the scene by North Seneca Ambulance personnel but refused medical treatment.
Eagan also was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and not wearing a seat belt (violation). He was processed at the Seneca Falls Police Department and taken to the Seneca County Jail for arraignment.
Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, a spokesperson for the USPS office in Buffalo, said he could only confirm Eagan is a postal service employee but could not discuss Eagan’s employment status after the arrest.
“I cannot comment any further while the matter is being investigated by the authorities,” he said.