PENN YAN — A Seneca Falls man accused of sexually abusing a Keuka College employee while he was employed as a private security officer at the school has been acquitted on the most serious charge he was facing.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Stephen Hilyer was found not guilty Tuesday of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, in a Yates County Court bench trial before Judge Jason Cook. However, Hilyer was found guilty of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor.
Hilyer faces up to one year in prison on the misdemeanor, said Casella, who prosecuted the case. Sentencing is set for June 8.
Hilyer was arrested by the Yates County sheriff’s office in August 2019 while he was working for NMS Security Services, a company providing security at the college. Sheriff Ron Spike said NMS Security fired Hilyer after his arrest.
Hilyer’s attorney, Travis Barry of Hammondsport, said Wednesday that neither he nor his client would comment on the case.
Yates man found guilty in sex-abuse case
In a second verdict issued Tuesday, Cook found Jonathon Herman of Barrington guilty of all three counts of third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly subjecting a minor to sexual contact.
Casella said Herman faces consecutive sentences of up to 7 years on each count, along with 5-15 years’ parole. Herman also has a pending felony violation-of-probation charge and faces the possibility of 1 1/3-4 years in prison if convicted of that, Casella said.
Herman, who was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney R. Michael Tantillo, is scheduled to be sentenced May 25.
Casella said he would have no comment on either verdict until after sentencing.