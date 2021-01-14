SENECA FALLS — A local man accused of running over his parole officer’s foot with a vehicle Monday faces numerous charges.
The most serious charge lodged by Seneca Falls police against Michael J. Greco, 28, is assault on a peace/police officer, a class C felony.
Greco also was charged with felony counts of unlawfully fleeing a police officer, causing serious physical injury, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Greco also faces several misdemeanor charges for an alleged domestic incident before his arrest. They include unlawful imprisonment, coercion, menacing with a weapon, and petit larceny.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said the series of events began about 1 p.m., following a 911 call about a physical domestic dispute that started on Garden Street and continued in the parking lot of the Quality Inn. A woman was on the scene when police arrived, but Greco had left.
While police were talking to the woman, Greco returned in a vehicle but drove away from the scene. He allegedly led police on a two-mile pursuit on Routes 5&20 that police called off for safety reasons.
“He was driving erratically and was a danger to the community,” Peenstra said. “We knew who he was, so we decided to play it safe and call off the chase.”
Greco was seen a short time later on Gravel Road. Police tried to stop him, but he allegedly took off again. Police later terminated that chase as well.
Just before 3 p.m, police got another call that Greco had returned to the hotel parking lot. Town police responded, as did Greco’s parole officer and Seneca County sheriff’s deputies.
In the parking lot, Greco allegedly backed up over the parole officer’s foot, breaking it in several places. He then drove away from the scene again, chased by Seneca Falls and Waterloo police, and deputies.
That chase ended when Greco went off the road on a turn, crashing into a utility pole. He was taken into custody without further incident.
There were no injuries from the police chases. The parole officer was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was treated and released.
“It was a very dangerous situation,” Peenstra said. “We are fortunate he was not injured more seriously.”
Greco, who also faces numerous traffic charges, is being held in the Seneca County Jail on a parole detainer. He will answer the charges in county court.