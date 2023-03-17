WATERLOO — A Seneca Falls man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a felony drug conviction.
Seneca County First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said Judge Barry Porsch sentenced Jereck Abrams Wednesday. Abrams was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a trial earlier this year, but acquitted of a felony conspiracy charge.
Abrams and another Seneca Falls man, David Brownell, were arrested in February 2022 by the sheriff’s office narcotics unit on Fall Street. Mashewske said Abrams and Brownell were in Abrams’ vehicle when narcotics unit officers, with assistance from state police and Ontario County sheriff’s investigators, showed up to execute a search warrant at Brownell’s home. A subsequent search warrant executed on Abrams’ car resulted in cocaine and crack cocaine being found in the vehicle.
Brownell also was arrested. He later was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and burglary charges.
Abrams, 38, faced a prison sentence ranging from 2-12 years. Mashewske said the DA’s office asked for 12 years due to Abrams having previous felony drug convictions.