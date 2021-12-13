WATERLOO — A Seneca Falls man who set another person’s vehicle on fire, and damaged property with a shotgun during a separate incident, will be going to prison.
Douglas Brewer, 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 in Seneca County Court to felony charges of criminal mischief and arson. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26 by Judge Barry Porsch to 2-7 years in prison.
Brewer was arrested by Seneca Falls police in February 2020 following an investigation into two incidents from the previous year, including an October fire that was deemed suspicious. Police later said Brewer set fire to the vehicle.
Police said the second incident happened several days later, when Brewer fired a shotgun at the same residence, causing several thousand dollars in damage.
Brewer was apprehended later on arson, criminal mischief and weapons charges.
Police said the incidents were not the result of a domestic dispute or an argument. They declined to elaborate, citing privacy issues for the victims.
State police and the sheriff’s office assisted on the case.
Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said in addition to the prison time, Brewer will have to pay about $5,000 in restitution to the victims.