WATERLOO — In a case that included three trials and a withdrawn guilty plea, a Seneca Falls man has been acquitted of a crime that carried a potential life term in prison.
On Monday, a Seneca County jury found Bryndyn Neel, 33, not guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony. The trial in county court began last week.
Neel’s attorney, Rome Canzano, said in a brief email to the Times that his client also was acquitted on felony charges of rape and unlawful imprisonment. Canzano said Neel was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Neel faces up to a year in jail when he is sentenced later this year by Judge Barry Porsch.
Canzano declined to comment on the verdict. Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz and First Assistant DA Dave Mashewske — the latter prosecuted the case — did not return an email from the Times seeking comment.
Neel was arrested by Seneca Falls police in February 2021 following an investigation that began a month earlier. Police said Neel had forcible, non-consensual sex with a female younger than 17.
Neel first stood trial in February 2022, but Porsch later declared a mistrial. At that time Mashewske said there was a “legal conflict” between Neel and his attorney at that time, Andrew Tabashneck, between closing arguments and the jury getting legal instructions from Porsch. Mashewske declined to be more specific about the conflict.
Porsch later assigned Canzano to represent Neel.
Another trial was scheduled for April 2022, but Neel pleaded guilty to a felony charge of third-degree rape after a jury was seated. Neel was scheduled to be sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, but Sinkiwiecz said Neel withdrew his plea due to a “technical problem” and requested a new trial. Sinkiwiecz did not elaborate on the technical problem.