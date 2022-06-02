WATERLOO — For the second time, the trial of a Seneca Falls man accused of injuring a passenger and himself in a drunk-driving crash has ended with a hung jury.
Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch declared a mistrial last week in the case of Nicholas Roof when the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.
Roof’s first trial, in early April, ended with the same result.
Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske, who is prosecuting the case, said he and District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz will decide later this week whether to try the case a third time.
Roof, 31, faces felony charges of vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. The DWI charge is aggravated because state police said Roof’s blood-alcohol level was at least 0.18%.
The charges stem from an April 2020 accident on West River Road in Fayette. The crash happened about 10 p.m., when Roof’s vehicle went off the road and hit an embankment.
The most serious charge Roof faces, aggravated vehicular assault, is a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.