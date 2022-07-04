SENECA FALLS — The agenda for Tuesday night’s Town Board meeting includes a motion to appoint a town manager.
The name of the candidate was not available as of Friday.
The board talked abut a town manager in 2021, but did not include money in that year’s budget. Money for the position was included in the 2022 spending plan.
The town began a search process that did not produce a viable candidate in the first round. A second search followed.
If appointed, the manager would be the first in the town’s history.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the Ovid Street municipal building.