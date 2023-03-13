SENECA FALLS — Starting June 1, town residents won’t be able to give cash or checks for water and other bills to staff at the Ovid Street municipal building.
The Town Board voted 4-1 March 7 to require those payments be made to a lock-box system at Five Star Bank branches. The town also will have a drop box at the municipal building that will be taken to the bank for processing and accounting.
The switch, with details on the town website, will carry a price tag of $5,500 a year.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara unveiled the plan, saying water bills can be paid to staff at the municipal building until April 1 before a transition occurs until the lock-box system is in place.
Ferrara said it will not affect those who pay those bills online.
The supervisor explained the handling of cash payments by staff is discouraged by state auditors.
“State auditors made some 18 or 19 recommendations to the prior Town Board in their last audit. They implemented some, but not all, including this one,” Ferrara said. “Our town manager, Peter Soscia, has been able to handle those payments, but we want to address this as soon as possible to fulfill our obligations.”
Ferrara said Five Star Bank already handles many of the town’s financial functions.
As for water bills, the town will continue to be responsible for mailing them to about 4,300 customers.
Ferrara said at one time the town accounting office employed three people; now, currently, it has one. Ferrara said there eventually will be two staffers.
Board member Frank Sinicropi said the town needs sufficient staff to handle its workload and serve taxpayers and customers properly.
Board member Steve Churchill questioned if other banks were solicited for this service and said the decision should be made by the board, not the supervisor. He cast the sole opposing vote to adoption of the new system.
In other action last week:
• LANDFILL — Kyle Black, the district manager for Waste Connections, the parent company of Seneca Meadows, said the landfill’s 2023 construction plans will not include any major projects other than continuing infrastructure work to help collect more landfill gas. Black also said odor-mitigation efforts will be upgraded, and the landfill’s annual open house will be July 23.
• EPA — Ferrara said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notified the town two months ago that infiltration of its sanitary sewers with storm water must be addressed or a consent order is likely. Ferrara noted a short-term plan is in the works, but a costlier, long-term plan is required. Ferrara said people will be required to disconnect sump pumps from sanitary sewers as part of the plan.