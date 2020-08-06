SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry has been awarded a matching grant for up to $3,000 to help pay for reopening costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic closure.
The grant was awarded by the William C. Pomeroy Fund for New York State History in Troy.
The museum, at 89 Fall St., was closed for the first half of the year due to the virus, but reopened July 1 under new safety guidelines and recommendations. The lengthy closure has resulted in less revenue, leading to the application for the Pomeroy grant.
The money will be used to pay costs incurred to reopen safely under state guidelines.
Museum Director Rhonda Destino said the museum is now trying to raise $6,000 to qualify for the $3,000 Pomeroy grant, resulting in a total of $9,000. Donations are accepted by mailed checks made out to Seneca Museum and can be sent to P.O. Box 368, Seneca Falls, 13148, or online at https://sfheritagetourism.com/donate/
The Pomeroy Foundation awarded 21 matching grants statewide for up to $50,000.