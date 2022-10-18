SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry is seeking people to serve on its board of directors, as well as someone to serve as treasurer.
Executive Director Nora Venezky said interested applicants will be asked to:
• Share the museum's passion for history and education.
• Help with strategic planning and set organizational goals.
• Influence and develop organizational policy.
• Support fundraising efforts and attend museum events.
• Act as an ambassador for the organization.
• Build and share community relationships.
• Provide budgetary and financial oversight.
• Attend monthly board meetings and serve on at least one committee.
• Bring skills and knowledge to the table and help the museum grow.
If interested, contact Venezky at 315-568-1510 or director@senecamuseum.com.
The museum is at 89 Fall St.